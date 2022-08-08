Variety Expands Twitter Partnership With Launch of Trending Movies Charts

Variety Film Chatter Chart debuted on Twitter on Monday, with “Bullet Train,” “Prey” and “Don’t Worry Darling” topping this week’s list of the most tweeted about movies.

Variety Film Chatter Chart, powered by Twitter, tracks the week’s top five trending titles in the world of cinema and the most buzzed about movies based on Twitter engagement. The charts also provide expert analysis of the week-to-week movement of the top films as well as a heat-map that tracks conversations around the country, and allow fans to stay up-to-date on the most newsworthy and popular movies of the season.

Other films that rose to the top of this week’s chart include “Blonde,” “Easter Sunday” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

“We’re excited to build on Variety’s hugely successful partnership with Twitter by connecting with movie fans and stirring chatter around today’s biggest blockbusters,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer of Variety. “Variety Film Chatter Chart is just the latest example of how we continue to bring our audience innovative products that seize on our singular entertainment expertise to drive the entertainment conversation. It’s the chatter that matters.”

“Twitter is the place where movie conversations take off, so after the positive launch of Trending TV Charts, we knew we could turn to the entertainment reporting experts at Variety to also bring to life the #FilmTwitter conversation as it’s happening,” said Janice Morris, Director of Lifestyle and Publishing Partnerships at Twitter. “Using Twitter Data, Variety can now offer official insights to showcase what film fans are tweeting about, whether it’s a new release or the latest trailer, and keep readers up to date on what’s trending.”