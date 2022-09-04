International Trailer Unveiled for Venice-Premiering ‘To The North,’ Mihai Mincan’s Feature Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Best Friend Forever has unveiled the trailer for “To The North,” Romanian Mihai Mincan’s feature debut which is world premiering in the Horizons section at Venice.

Inspired by true events, the edgy thriller follows Joel, a religious Filipino sailor who finds a Romanian stowaway, Dumitru, hidden between some containers during his shift on a transatlantic ship. Joel decides to hide him and subsequently starts feeling tormented by his crew, friends and even God.

“To The North” stars Soliman Cruz, Niko Becker, Bart Guingona and Olivier Ho Hio Hen (“Stillwater”). The topnotch crew includes cinematographer George Chiper-Lillemark (“Immaculate”), sound designer Nicolas Becker (“Sound Of Metal”) and sound mixer Cyril Holtz (“The Sister Brothers”).

“To The North” is produced by Radu Stancu at De Film Production (“Alis”, Berlinale 2022 Crystal Bear), and co-produced by Remora Films, Studio Bauhaus, Screening Emotions and Background Films.

Best Friend Forever 2022 line-up also includes Oscar-nominated director Alê Abreu’s a”Perlimps;” Bertrand Bonello’s Berlinale prizewinning “Coma;” Andrea Bagney’s “Ramona;” and Anca Damian’s animated English speaking “The Island” which just played in Annecy competition. Best Friend Forever is a sister company of Paris based Indie Sales.