Toronto Film Festival Bans Official Russian Delegations, Welcomes Indie Filmmakers

The Toronto Film Festival has banned all official Russian delegations from its 2022 edition, but will welcome work from independent Russian filmmakers into their programming.

“As an arts organization dedicated to transforming the way people see the world through film, we support artists and their freedom of expression. TIFF will continue to include films from independent Russian filmmakers in our programming at the Toronto International Film Festival and year-round at TIFF Bell Lightbox,” festival organizers said in a statement to Variety on Thursday. “TIFF will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our Festival.”

More to come…