Toronto Film Festival Sets Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ as Closing Night Film

Director Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” a movie about influential surrealist artist Salvador Dalí, will have its world premiere as the closing night film for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie will debut on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Ben Kingsley is playing Salvador Dalí in “Dalíland,” which tells the story of his strange and fascinating marriage with his wife Gala as their seemingly unshakeable bond begins to crack. Set in New York and Spain in 1973, the tale is told through the eyes of James, a young assistant trying to make a name for himself in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

“We’re excited to premiere Mary Harron’s ‘Dalíland’ as this year’s closing night film,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “We couldn’t be prouder that Harron is a Canadian who has taken her singular explorations of iconic eccentrics to the world stage. In portraying the wild relationship between Salvador Dalí and his partner, Gala, Harron continues to keep moviegoing interesting and engaging.”

Along with Kingsley, the cast includes Ezra Miller as young Dali, Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney, Rupert Graves, Alexander Beyer, Andreja Pejic, Mark McKenna, Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova and Suki Waterhouse. John C. Walsh wrote the screenplay for the film, which was produced by Edward R. Pressman of Pressman Film, David Sacks of David O. Sacks Productions, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling of Zephyr Films and Sam Pressman.

Other movies set to premiere at TIFF include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s historical epic “The Woman King,” Rian Johnson’s whodunnit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans,” the Harry Styles-led drama “My Policeman,” and Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy “Bros.”

TIFF will take place from Sept. 8 to Sept. 18.