‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Becomes Paramount+’s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere Weekend

Paramount+ announced that “Top Gun: Maverick” became its most-watched movie globally in its opening weekend.

From Dec. 22 to 25, “Top Gun: Maverick” broke records domestically as well, becoming the most-watched movie premiere for the streaming service and surpassing previous record holder “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” by 60%. The Tom Cruise-led sequel also increased viewership of the 1986 original film by nearly 400%, and the “Mission Impossible” franchise titles by over 140% on Paramount+.

While “Maverick” didn’t face much competition, Paramount+ has recently added a slew of movies to its streaming library, including horror hit “Smile” and the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum-starring rom-com “The Lost City.”

“The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform release strategy,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures and chief content officer, movies and kids & family, Paramount+. “Across all our 2022 titles, and now with ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ our studio has unlocked the value of variable windowing that streaming provides to augment a film’s overall success.”

In addition to marking Cruise’s biggest opening and highest-grossing film, the film is also Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing domestic release ever and the first movie to be No. 1 at the box office on both Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has scored two Golden Globes nominations for best original song and best motion picture, drama. The film has been honored as one of the 10 Best Films of 2022 by AFI and named best film by the National Board of Review. It’s also received Critics Choice Award nominations for best film and best actor.

Joseph Kosinski directed the movie from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie. Along with Cruise, the film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. “Top Gun: Maverick” is produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.