Tony Hale Joins Anna Kendrick’s Directorial Debut Feature ‘The Dating Game’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tony Hale will appear in Anna Kendrick’s feature directorial debut, “The Dating Game.”

Details of the “Veep” alum’s character remain under wraps. He joins previously announced cast members Kendrick, Daniel Zovatto, Nicolette Robinson, Kathryn Gallagher, Kelley Jakle and Autumn Best.

While character descriptions for most of the cast have been kept quiet, Variety has learned Robinson (“One Night in Miami”) is expected to play one of the lead roles of Laura, a genuine and insightful young woman who cares deeply for her friends and family. After experiencing the death of a close friend, she rebuilds her life and settles into a new loving relationship. But the unimaginable comes to confront when she attends a popular game show and suddenly finds herself face to face with her friend’s potential murderer.

According to the film’s logline, “The Dating Game” follows the unsettling true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala, who is believed to have murdered north of 130 victims. While in the midst of his killing spree, Alcala made an appearance on the popular ’70s dating program, “The Dating Game,” where he wound up winning a date with one of the contestants, Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick). The script comes from a Black List script penned by Ian MacAllister McDonald. The movie, which was shot in Vancouver, is currently in postproduction.

In addition to directing and starring, Kendrick is also attached to produce under her Let’s Go Again company banner. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios backs the production and is co-producing with Vertigo Entertainment and Boulderlight Pictures. Stephen Crawford, Andrew Deane, Russ Posternak will produce alongside J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules.