Tom Hollander, Alessandro Gassmann, Daisy Jacob Set For Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Me, You’

Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) has been cast in an adaptation of Erri De Luca’s novel “Me, You” (“Tu, Mio”) alongside Alessandro Gassmann (“Transporter 2”) and Daisy Jacob (“Vanity Fair”).

The film, set to be directed Bille August (“Pelle the Conqueror”), is set to go into production this Fall on the island of Ischia, near Naples in Italy.

“Me, You” is set in the 1950s, in post-war Italy, where 16-year-old London native Marco is on holiday with his father Edward (Hollander). He soon finds himself accompanying fisherman Nicola (Gassman) on his sojourns into the bay of Naples. For Marco, who has been condemned to a Scottish boarding school, the tranquil waters and Nicola’s war stories provide a blessed distraction from his usual life, especially when he meets the 20-year-old Caia (Jacob) and immediately falls for her. When Marco finds out she narrowly escaped a concentration camp after her father threw her out of a train, it awakens a desire for revenge, which soon plays out on the idyllic island.

Greg Latter (“Goodbye Bafana”) has written the screenplay. Brilliant Pictures’ Sean O’Kelly (“Deep Fear”) and Marc Bikindou (“Black Dahlia”) will produce with Cristaldi Pics’ Mark Hammond (“The Traitor”).

“’Me, You’ is probably one of the most beautiful stories ever told about innocent love and purity,” said August. “About a British boy falling in love with a young woman in the romantic island of Ischia in post wartime. Two people who share a dramatic past that connects them on a deeper spiritual level. The film is about the very first love that we all remember and never forget, set during a summer holiday in the charming settings of Italy.”

Hollander added: “I am thrilled to work with Bille.”

Brilliant Pictures are repping worldwide sales. Hollander is represented by Anonymous Content in the U.S. and United Agents in the U.K.