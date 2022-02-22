Tom Holland Baffled Zendaya While Pitching Her ‘Uncharted’: ‘What on Earth Is This Movie About?’

Tom Holland revealed on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” this week that his attempt to explain “Uncharted” scenes to his “Spider-Man” co-star and girlfriend Zendaya ended in total confusion. Holland spent some of his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” shoot prepping for “Uncharted” and reading the script for the Sony-backed adventure movie. That’s when the actor decided to run through some “Uncharted” scenes with Zendaya, who stopped Holland midway through because she had no grasp on the material.

“I was actually on set on ‘Spider-Man’ pitching the movie to Zendaya,” Holland said. “I was going through the film scene-by-scene, and I told her, ‘Oh, there’s this great bit where I get hit by a car out of a plane.’ And she’s like, ‘I have to stop you there. What on Earth is this movie about?'”

Holland said his love of “Indiana Jones” movies attracted him to starring in “Uncharted,” and he got excited to do many of the stunts himself. “But then I had to do it, and I broke myself,” the actor said.

“They tell you, ‘Right, we’re going to do this stunt where you’re going to jump into the back of an airplane and then you get hit by a car out of the airplane.’ And you’re like, ‘Wow, that sounds amazing!'” Holland said. “And then you shoot it and you’re on take twelve and they are like, ‘Can we do it again?’ And you’re like, ‘No, I’m done.’ It was tough.”

Speaking to Variety shortly before “Uncharted” opened in theaters nationwide, Holland said, I walked away from every stunt, but I definitely limped from a few. It looked great in the film, so I was happy to take the pounding.”

“Uncharted” is now playing in theaters.