Andrew Garfield Got ‘Very Sweet’ Texts From Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire About Oscar Nomination

Actors who web-sling together, stay together. Andrew Garfield revealed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire sent him “very sweet” text messages on Feb. 8, not long after he received an Academy Award nomination. Garfield is Oscar-nominated for best actor thanks to his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!”

“Yeah I have!” Garfield said when asked if he had heard from his fellow Spider-Man actors about his Oscar nomination. “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”

Bringing together three generations of Spider-Man actors with Holland, Garfield and Maguire has paid off in spades for Sony Pictures, as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has earned $750 million in the U.S. and counting. At the worldwide box office, “No Way Home’s” gross stands at $1.7 billion. The comic book tentpole is the highest-grossing release in Sony history. Garfield revealed last month that he wants to make more “Spider-Man” movies with his two co-stars.

“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”