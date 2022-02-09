Andrew Garfield Got ‘Very Sweet’ Texts From Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire About Oscar Nomination

Actors who web-sling together, stay together. Andrew Garfield revealed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that his “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-stars Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire sent him “very sweet” text messages on Feb. 8, not long after he received an Academy Award nomination. Garfield is Oscar-nominated for best actor thanks to his performance in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
“Yeah I have!” Garfield said when asked if he had heard from his fellow Spider-Man actors about his Oscar nomination. “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet. The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.”
Bringing together three generations of Spider-Man actors with Holland, Garfield and Maguire has paid off in spades for Sony Pictures, as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has earned $750 million in the U.S. and counting. At the worldwide box office, “No Way Home’s” gross stands at $1.7 billion. The comic book tentpole is the highest-grossing release in Sony history. Garfield revealed last month that he wants to make more “Spider-Man” movies with his two co-stars.
“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield said. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”
Garfield added, “I would love to continue working with Tobey [Maguire] and with Tom [Holland]. That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”
Speaking to Variety after earning an Oscar nomination, Garfield called the Academy’s recognition of his “Tick, Tick…Boom!” performance “incredibly exciting.” Garfield is nominated in the best actor category opposite Will Smith for “King Richard,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Javier Bardem for “Being the Ricardos” and Benedict Cumberbatch for “The Power of the Dog.”
“It’s such a strange thing to be able to do what I love in my life,” Garfield said. “I know how lucky I am. This is really emotional. It’s deeply moving to be honored and recognized in this way. It’s very surreal. I keep thinking about myself as a 16-year-old acting student, just wondering if I had what it took or if I was barking up the wrong tree.”
Winners for the 2022 Oscars will be announced Sunday, March 27.