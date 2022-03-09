‘Pinocchio’ First Look: Tom Hanks Crafts a Real Boy in Disney Plus Remake

America’s dad Tom Hanks transforms into Pinocchio’s dad in the live-action Disney Plus remake of the animated classic.

“Pinocchio,” a spin on the 1940 animated Disney film of the same name, is itself adapted from Carlo Collodi’s children’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The movie stars Hanks as Geppetto, a childless woodworker desperate for a son. The first look image shows a scruffy, white-haired Hanks admiring a not-yet animated Pinocchio (voiced in the film by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) on his workbench. The design for Pinocchio in the film is a close recreation of the original film’s character design, complete with a yellow hat with a red feather and a nearly identical face to the animated movie.

“Pinocchio” is directed by Robert Zemeckis from a screenplay written by him and Chris Weitz, who produces with Andrew Milano. Disney Plus’ “Pinocchio” is not the only upcoming movie centered around the famous puppet. On March 22, Lionsgate Entertainment will release “Pinocchio: A True Story,” an animated film starring Pauly Shore in the title role. Also in December, Netflix is expected to release a stop-motion animated Pinocchio film starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley, with Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson attached to direct. Other upcoming live-action remakes of Disney animated films include the theatrical release “The Little Mermaid,” scheduled for May 26, 2023, and “Peter Pan & Wendy,” which like “Pinocchio” will be a Disney Plus exclusive.

“Pinocchio” is scheduled to release exclusively on Disney Plus this September. See the first look image below.