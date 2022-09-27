Tom Hanks Says He’s Made Only Four ‘Pretty Good’ Movies

Tom Hanks has acted in nearly 100 movies but thinks only four of them are “pretty good,” he said in a new interview with People. Which ones? Well, that’s a mystery.

“No one knows how a movie is made — though everyone thinks they do,” Hanks said. “I’ve made a ton of movies (and four of them are pretty good, I think), and I’m still amazed at how films come together. From a flicker of an idea to the flickering image onscreen, the whole process is a miracle.”

Hanks has led some of cinema’s most celebrated films over his four-decade career, including “Forest Gump” and “Philadelphia,” both of which earned him the Academy Award for best actor. Hanks was also Oscar-nominated for “Cast Away,” “Big,” “Saving Private Ryan” and 2020’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” But it’s unclear which titles in Hanks’ filmography he considers to be the best.

“Movie-making is very hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing,” he said. “It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labors that I know of.”

Hanks, who starred in box office smash “Elvis” and Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” remake this year, is gearing up to release his first novel, titled “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” out May 9, 2023. Per the synopsis, the book is about the making of a “colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film and the humble comic book that inspired it.”