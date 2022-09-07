Tom Hanks: We Attempted ‘Forrest Gump 2’ Idea, but Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Tom Hanks revealed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that a sequel to “Forrest Gump” was a serious possibility for only 40 minutes. The Oscar-winning drama was based on the 1986 novel, which led to the 1995 book sequel “Gump and Co.” The film adaptation of the first book was a box office powerhouse, earning $678 million worldwide and becoming the top-grossing film in the U.S. in 1994. Hanks won the Oscar for best actor, while the film took home the prize for best picture and four more Academy Awards.

“I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks said. “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on.’”

Despite the film’s popularity and Oscar success, a sequel just never took concrete shape for Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis. Hanks’ career has not been jam-packed with sequels, and that’s because the actor rarely hears a good enough idea to warrant a return to one of his characters.

“A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel,” Hanks said. “I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me.’ There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have a hit.'”

Hanks and Zemeckis are reuniting for Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” which begins streaming Sept. 8 on Disney+. The project marks the fourth collaboration between the duo, who first teamed up for “Forrest Gump” and then reunited on “Cast Away” (another box office force with over $400 million worldwide, plus an Oscar nomination for Hanks) and again on the animated Christmas movie “The Polar Express.”