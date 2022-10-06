Alan Rickman Went Full Snape on Tom Felton After ‘Harry Potter’ Set Mistake: ‘Don’t Step on My F—ing Cloak’

Tom Felton once said that working with Alan Rickman was “terrifying in the most pleasant way,” and now fans know at least one reason why. In a video published to Instagram to promote his upcoming memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” Felton remembered Rickman channeling Severus Snape after Felton accidentally stepped on Rickman’s long black cloak on the set one of of the “Harry Potter” movies.

“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my fucking cloak’,” Felton said. “[I] sort of giggled. Death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he joking?’ It quickly became apparent: he’s totally not joking.”

“The next take, the director was very keen for me to walk as close as I can to Alan,” Felton continued. “We got about halfway through the Great Hall before [mimes stepping on Rickman’s cloak]. You have to bear in mind his cloak’s attached around his neck – I nearly killed the poor man! He turned around and gave me a look you never, ever want to see.”

Felton did the take again, but this time “someone else” stepped on Rickman’s cloak. “That kind of took the heat away from me,” Felton said. “But I’ll never forget those words: ‘Don’t step on my fucking cloak’.”

Rickman played Snape across the “Harry Potter” film franchise, while Felton starred as Draco Malfoy. Felton said in 2021 that working with Rickman was “scary,” but he also said the actor was “very, very kind” and had a “wicked sense of humor.”

Felton’s memoir, “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” releases Oct. 13.