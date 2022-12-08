Tom Cruise to Receive David O. Selznick Award From Producers Guild of America

Tom Cruise is synonymous with movie stardom. But over the decades, Cruise has also developed a talent for producing the films he stars in, along with a few other movies where he’s not the name above the title.

In gratitude for, you know, nearly saving the movie business this summer with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Cruise will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America (PGA). He will accept the honor at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton.

The award’s namesake, David O. Selznick, oversaw the production of “Gone With the Wind.” Previous recipients of the Selznick Award include Steven Spielberg; Barbara Broccoli, the steward of the James Bond franchise; Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer; and Kevin Feige, maestro of the MCU.

“Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors,” said Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain. “His commitment to telling bold, cinematic and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.”

Cruise’s films have earned over $11 billion in worldwide box office. His producing credits include the “Mission: Impossible” and “Jack Reacher” franchises, “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Elizabethtown.” Cruise will produce as well as star in “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2.”