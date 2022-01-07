Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield Snuck Into a Theater to Watch ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Together: ‘Beautiful to Share’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” had its world premiere December 13, 2021 with A-list stars such as Zendaya and Tom Holland in attendance. Two actors forced to stay home from the event were Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, whose involvement in the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster was being kept a secret at the time in order to protect spoilers. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” teams Holland’s web-slinger with previous versions of the character played by Maguire and Garfield. The latter two could not attend the premiere, so they decided to sneak into a public screening of the film on opening night and watch “No Way Home” together.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight. “I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey. Me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together.”

Garfield gave his first interview about reprising his “Spider-Man” role to Variety, saying, “I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.”

Garfield made his “Spider-Man” debut in Marc Webb’s 2012 comic book film “The Amazing Spider-Man” and reprised the role in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The latter title earned negative reviews from critics and cut Garfield’s tenure as the web-slinger short. Many comic book fans have celebrated “Spider-Man: No Way Home” for giving Garfield’s iteration of the superhero a much-needed shot at redemption.

“I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing,” Garfield told Variety. “I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is playing in theaters nationwide.