‘To Catch a Thief’ Remake in the Works With Gal Gadot

Great news, Gen Z! They’re remaking “To Catch a Thief.”

The Alfred Hitchcock classic first debuted in 1955. It boasted breathtaking Riviera views, as well as Cary Grant being all effortlessly charming and Grace Kelly at peak icy blondness. There was also something about a cat burglar lured out of a comfortable retirement after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit — yada, yada — along with cinema’s most sexually suggestive fireworks display.

The new version is in early development, but Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman and recently seen on Netflix in the crime caper “Red Notice” opposite Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, is attached to star. Gadot can next be seen as the Evil Queen in Disney’s live-action remake of “Snow White” and in the long-delayed adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile.”

The script for the new film is being penned by Eileen Jones, best known for her work on the Fox series “Prodigal Son.” Jones recently closed her deal to write the project, which, one assumes, will be substantially updated to appeal to a generation of filmgoers who don’t know their “Vertigo” from their “Psycho.” The globally popular Gadot should also help with that.

The film is being set up at Paramount, the studio behind the original. Gadot will produce the remake with her partner Jaron Varsano through their company Pilot Wave. “Fast and the Furious’s” Neal Moritz will also produce.

Jones is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein at Barnes Morris. Gadot is repped by WME.

Deadline first reported that Paramount was remaking “To Catch a Thief.”