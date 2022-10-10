T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds ‘Doesn’t Like Me’: As Deadpool, ‘He Was Horrifically Mean to Me’ on Set

T.J. Miller starred as the bartender Weasel in the first two “Deadpool” movies, where he often sparred onscreen with co-star Ryan Reynolds. But Miller said on a recent episode of “The Adam Carolla Show” (via Entertainment Weekly) that he doesn’t think Reynolds likes him and therefore the two won’t be working together again.

Not that Miller would likely return in the upcoming third “Deadpool” movie. The actor was accused of sexual assault in 2017 and arrested in 2018 for allegedly making a fake bomb threat on an Amtrak train. Prosecutors eventually dismissed the case. Miller was also accused in 2018 of bullying his “Silicon Valley” co-star Alice Wetterlund on set, which he denied.

On the set of “Deadpool,” Miller told Carolla that Reynolds was “horrifically mean to me” while in character as the foul-mouthed superhero.

“But to me. As if I’m Weasel,” Miller said. “He was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie…I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, ‘Cut…?'”

“That’s exactly why he said that,” Miller continued. “Because I’m not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven’t been in more movies than him…Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again. I sorta wish him well because he’s so good at ‘Deadpool,’ and I think it’s weird that he hates me.”

Miller went on to call Reynolds an “insecure dude,” adding, “He’s such a good comedian that, when you cover his face, he’s so quick, he’s so funny. I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first ‘Deadpool,’ then things kinda changed. I think he was like, ‘See? You guys see?'”

“I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that,” Miller concluded, stressing he wishes no “ill will” against the actor.

Variety has reached out to Reynolds’ representative for comment.

Reynolds will be back as the superhero in the upcoming “Deadpool 3,” which will also feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Disney has already set a Sept. 6, 2024 release date for the movie.