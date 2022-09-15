Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in ‘Wonka’ Movie

With leading turns in Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal coming-of-age story “Bones and All” and Denis Villeneuve’s fantasy epic “Dune: Part Two,” Timothée Chalamet is wearing many different hats.

Next December, he will add a more colorful top hat in Paul King’s movie musical “Wonka,” an origin story about Roald Dahl’s sugary chocolatier. While details about the movie are limited, paparazzi photos leaked from the set have ignited a social media frenzy, as fans were quick to turn Chalamet’s Wonka into a meme. (In a viral tweet, actor and comedian Ben Schwartz wrote, “In this one, Wonka fucks.”)

In an interview with British Vogue, Chalamet teased the upcoming movie and reacted to the internet jokes. “You know what’s really funny about that is it’s so misleading. The movie is so sincere, it’s so joyous,” he said, adding that he has seven musical numbers.

Chalamet also noted that shooting the movie helped him grow as an artist: “I hate to say it, but the dream as an artist is to throw whatever the fuck you want at the wall, you know? And I guess what I’m realizing is that one’s personal life, one’s adult life, can be quite boring, and the artist’s life can still be extraordinary.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chalamet revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some memorable career advice: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” DiCaprio and Chalamet shared the screen in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which premiered in limited theaters and on Netflix last December, and was nominated for a best picture Oscar.