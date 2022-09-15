Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Career Advice: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’

Timothée Chalamet has worn the crown of Hollywood “it boy” ever since his turn in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name.” Since then, he’s starred in indie favorites like “Lady Bird” and “Beautiful Boy,” as well as headlined fantasy blockbuster “Dune.” Up next: Guadagnino’s film festival darling “Bones and All,” a cannibal love story that earned an 8.5-minute standing ovation in Venice.

Following in the footsteps of Hollywood hotshots before him, Chalamet revealed to British Vogue the career advice that Leonardo DiCaprio gave him: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

DiCaprio and Chalamet shared the screen in Adam McKay’s 2021 satirical comedy “Don’t Look Up,” which premiered in limited theaters and on Netflix last December, and was nominated for a best picture Oscar.

DiCaprio, who has not appeared in a TV series since “Growing Pains” in 1992, is famously picky about choosing his roles. His breakthrough in 1997’s “Titanic” launched him to worldwide stardom, and the closest thing he’s done to a blockbuster superhero movie may be Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “The Revenant,” in which he plays a frontiersman in the 1800s who fights and kills a bear. DiCaprio won his first and only Academy Award for the performance.

Chalamet’s career trajectory has earned him a similar place as a well-respected actor who is adored by both critics and fawning fans alike.

In 2023, the actor will star as a young Willy Wonka in Paul King’s dark origin story “Wonka,” as well as Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” opposite Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.