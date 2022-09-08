Timothée Chalamet’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses Are Available to Shop Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Timothée Chalamet may have delivered his most memorable red carpet look to date while attending the premiere for his upcoming film “Bones and All” at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

The 26 year-old actor walked out in a backless, blood-red ensemble made up of a shimmering halter top and matching fitted trousers, custom made by designer Haider Ackermann. Like most of the fashion seen at the festival — plush with Valentino, Gucci and Chanel — Chalamet’s look would be hard to replicate without a hefty savings account courtesy of a blockbuster film. Which is why we were thrilled to find out that the chic cat-eye sunglasses he accessorized with don’t cost an arm and a leg, and aren’t custom-made by a designer pal — in fact, they’re from Ray-Ban and are available for less than $200 on Amazon.

The unique cat-eye silhouette, which can’t be worn without summoning the indelible image of Audrey Hepburn donning her own pair in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” is a fitting accessory for Chalamet’s effeminate look (the design seems to be inspired by Ackermann’s Spring 2018 runway collection, modeled entirely by women). Either way, the sleek frames are a timeless style that look just as good on a Venetian red carpet as they do in the supermarket.

It’s also worth noting that the retro sunglasses, along with his blood-red attire, also served as a cheeky ode to the film he was there to promote in the first place, a cannibal love story that takes place in the ’80s. “Bones and All” received an impressive 8.5-minute standing ovation after its Venice premiere and has received rave reviews.

