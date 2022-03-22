Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet’s New Film ‘Bones and All’ Lands at MGM

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

The project, Guadagnino’s first U.S.-set feature, also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon-Green, Francesca Scorsese and Chloë Sevigny.

“I am delighted that MGM, a studio that so clearly loves filmmakers and respects bold vision, is going to bring my movie into the world and that the amazing work of Timothée, Taylor, Mark and the rest of the cast will be seen in theaters,” Guadagnino said. “‘Bones and All’ could not be in better hands with Kevin Ulrich, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy at the helm. I am truly proud to be associated with the iconic lion that has roared at the start of so many of my favorite films over the decades.”

The sale was handled by WME on behalf of Frenesy Film Company, The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), Memo Films and 3 Marys Entertainment. Vision Distribution will distribute the movie in Italy.

“Since his earliest days, Luca has been obsessed with movies, which makes him a kindred spirit to us both. We have long admired his devotion to the kind of cinema that is both admired and passionately discussed by moviegoing audiences,” noted MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca and MGM Film Group President Pam Abdy.

They continued: “He is the rare filmmaker whose two-decades long career has spanned countless genres and subjects, and throughout he has remained true to his unique vision. We are equally thrilled to be working with Timothée, Taylor, Mark and this outstanding ensemble cast whose work in ‘Bones and All’ will be a must see on the big screen.”

Directed by Guadagnino and written by his longtime collaborator David Kajganich (“Suspiria”), the film is adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ novel “Bones & All.” The film chronicles a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey that takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

The movie is produced by Guadagnino, Theresa Park, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Dave Kaiganich, Marco Morabito, Lorenzo Mieli, Gabriele Moratti and Peter Spears; executive producers are Giovanni Corrado, Raffaella Viscardi, Marco Colombo and Moreno Zani. The film’s financiers are the Italian companies The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle Company), 3 Marys Entertainment, Memo Films, Tenderstories, Elafilm, Excelsa, Serfis and Wise Pictures.