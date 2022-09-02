Timothèe Chalamet Blasts Social Media Negativity: ‘It’s Tough to Be Alive Now’

On Friday morning, Timothée Chalamet blasted the social media world we are living in at the Venice press conference for Luca Guadagino’s “Bones and All” in which he and co-star Taylor Russell play cannibal lovers on a road trip across America.

Taking his cue from the fact that the story is set in the ’80s, when social media did not exist, Chalamet went on an anti-social media tirade.

“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” said Chalamet. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

“I’m not casting judgement,” he added. “You can find your tribe there.” But “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”

Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, with whom Guadagnino collaborated on “A Bigger Splash” and “Suspiria,” “Bones” is the story of Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for an trip that takes them across the backroads of Ronald Reagan’s America.

Russell shared Chalamet’s concern over social media’s threat for today’s kids. “I have a little brother who’s 19, 20-ish, and thinking about him in this world, and the self-judgement and judgment of others that people seem so flooded with every day in such a drastic and severe way is so scary, because the hope is that you can find your own compass within all of it and that seems like a difficult task now,” she said.

Asked earlier in the presser about how it felt to shift into such an intimate character-driven film in between two installments of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune,” Chalamet said he was glad to be back to working with the “Call Me By Your Name” director who launched his career.

“That story is about someone who’s on a prophecy—on a path, and can’t get off it,” said Chalamet. “I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told, only this time in the American Midwest in the ‘80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible.”