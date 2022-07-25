‘Till’ Trailer: Emmett Till’s Mother Fights for Justice After the Murder of Her 14-Year-Old Son

The first trailer for “Till,” based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley looking for justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in 1955, has been released.

The trailer touches on many key parts of the family’s story, from Emmett on summer vacation visiting relatives in Mississippi, to the unfounded accusation that he was speaking inappropriately to a white woman in a store (which likely was Emmett unknowingly breaking an unwritten Jim Crow-era “rule” of the town), to his murder and his mother’s pursuit for justice, including having an open-casket funeral for her son.

The film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith and Haley Bennett. It was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and was co-written by Chukwu, along with Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp.

Chukwu also released a director’s statement along with the trailer, which you can read below:

When I was approached to write and direct a story about Emmett Till, I found myself drawn to a singular figure at the center of his orbit. I saw an opportunity to subvert expectations and approach the narrative through another lens – from the maternal point of view of Mamie Till Mobley. Had it not been for Mamie, her son’s memory would have evaporated into thin air. She was the catalyst for a modern day civil rights movement that has laid a formidable framework for future activists and Freedom Fighters. I felt compelled to champion Mamie’s legacy and center her in the spotlight where she rightfully belongs.

Mamie’s untold story is one of resilience and courage in the face of adversity and unspeakable devastation. For me, the opportunity to focus the film on Mamie, a multi-faceted Black woman, and peel back the layers on this particular chapter in her life, was a tall order I accepted with deep respect and responsibility. On the daily, Mamie combatted racism, sexism, and misogyny, which was exponentially heightened in the wake of Emmett’s murder. Mamie did not cower. Instead, she evolved into a warrior for justice who helped me to understand and shape my own similar journey in activism. And as a filmmaker, showing Mamie in all her complex humanity was of utmost importance.

The crux of this story is not about the traumatic, physical violence inflicted upon Emmett – which is why I refused to depict such brutality in the film – but it is about Mamie’s remarkable journey in the aftermath. She is grounded by the love for her child, for at its core, TILL is a love story. Amidst the inherent pain and heartbreak, it was critical for me to ground their affection throughout the film. The cinematic language and tone of TILL was deeply rooted in the balance between loss in the absence of love; the inconsolable grief in the absence of joy; and the embrace of Black life alongside the heart wrenching loss of a child.

I hope viewers will empathize with the humanities on screen and see our present cultural and political realities within this film. And I hope that Mamie’s story helps us all to realize the power within ourselves to continue to fight for the change we want to see in the world, just as she did.

“Till” is set to open in theaters with a limited release starting Oct. 14, and go wide on Oct. 28. Watch the trailer below.