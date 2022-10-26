TIFFCOM: Pitching Contest Winners Announced



Shikano Yohei’s “Her Beautiful Sword” was on Thursday named as winner of the MPA Grand Prize at the 2022 edition of the MPA / DHU / TIFFCOM Pitching Contest. A special recognition prize was awarded to Taniguchi Mio with “Nagahama.”



The event is part of the TIFFCOM market that accompanies the ongoing Tokyo International Film Festival.



The MPA Grand Prize winner is awarded a five-day study trip to the Film Immersion Course in Los Angeles., provided by the Motion Picture Association



The special recognition prize winner is invited to the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which will be held in Queensland, Australia.



“It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for especially young filmmakers who are aiming to be get a chance to work internationally in the future,” organizers said.



Now in its fifth year, the pitching event is co-hosted by the MPA, Digital Hollywood University (DHU) and TIFFCOM.



A first session involves a masterclass seminar, presented by Daniel Nettheim (“The Hunter,” and upcoming TV series “The Messenger”), a film producer and director who divides his time between Australia and the U.K. The second part was the pitching contest, in which five finalists competed.



While the bulk of the Tokyo festival has returned to in-person operations, TIFFCOM and the pitching contest were held online this year. Registered market participants will be able to view the pitching event online until the end of November.

The MPA has been a regular partner of the festival and of TIFFCOM. On Friday, it will host the 12th edition of its two-part seminar on production incentives and remedies against online piracy.