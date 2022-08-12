Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again.

“I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land,” Haddish said (via IndieWire). “So before we even got into Season 2 of ‘The Carmichael Show,’ I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did.”

Haddish continued, “Between that show’s next season, the ‘Keanu’ movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off of $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house. The ‘Girls Trip’ check was the final check. People told me to spend it in other ways, but I used it to pay off the house because I was always afraid of being homeless again.”

“Now I have a surplus of money,” Haddish concluded. “But I’m still afraid of being poor again. Every movie I made, I would just buy another piece of land or a house.”

“Girl Trip” made a star out of Haddish, who won the New York Film Critics Circle prize for supporting actress. The 2017 summer comedy co-starred Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. The film became a box office hit with $140 million worldwide on a $19 million production budget. Director Malcolm D. Lee has said a sequel is still in the works, but Universal Pictures has yet to announce anything official.