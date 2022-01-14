Tiffany Haddish Arrested in Georgia on DUI Charge

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Haddish, the comedian and star of “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.,” was arrested after driving into the yard of a residence in Peachtree City, Ga., according to a statement from the local police department.

Officers had received a call around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, after which Haddish was arrested.

Haddish was booked into Fayette County Jail without incident. TMZ, which first broke the news, reported that officers suspected she had been smoking marijuana. The outlet also reported that Haddish was released early Friday morning after posting a $1,666 bond.

