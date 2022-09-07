TIFF Ticketing Problems: Festival Makes New Fix to Secure Tickets

Ahead of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, many journalists and critics have voiced their concerns on Twitter about issues with the TIFF media website and problems securing advance tickets.

When some journalists logged onto the TIFF website to get their tickets, they were met with an error message saying “Events are currently off-sale.” When they tried calling the customer service line, others reported being on hold for upwards of two hours, with no success.

On Tuesday, less than 48 hours before TIFF kicked off on Sept. 8, the festival sent a message to attendees about the ticketing issues:

We acknowledge that some press and industry guests have been experiencing issues checking out their advance tickets and have developed a new solution for those still trying to book their tickets using the following steps:

You may select your films by exchanging these vouchers for your screening(s) of choice. Please follow these steps as the redemption window is OPEN:

Sign in to TIFF Industry, Guest and Press Account Manager Click “My Events” and select your vouchers Click “Exchange” Select the voucher to exchange Select a new event from the list Choose a seat from the interactive seat map and click “Add to Cart” Review the details of your exchange Submit your exchange

If you are still experiencing issues, technical support is available at the Industry Box Office at the TIFF Industry Centre (at the Hyatt Regency Hotel) or call our Call Centre 416-599-2033 or 1-888-258-8433, selecting “4” for our Industry, Guest and Press line. Our Call Centre is open daily from 10am to 7pm. Thank you for your patience as we work through these challenges.

