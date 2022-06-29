‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer Reunites Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Their Rom-Com Return

Julia Roberts is making her triumphant return to the rom-com. The iconic actor stars in the first trailer for “Ticket to Paradise,” a new film that reunites her with her “Ocean’s Eleven” co-star George Clooney.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), “Ticket to Paradise” stars Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who impulsively married each other. When their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) heads on a post-graduation trip to Bali and decides to marry a local, the two fly out to Indonesia to talk her out of making the same mistake they once did. The trailer highlights the strained relationship between the two characters, even as they attempt to join forces for the sake of their daughter.

“Worst 19 years of my life,” Clooney says during an exchange in the trailer, to which Roberts replies, “We were only married for five.”

“I’m including the recovery,” he fires back.

Parker directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Daniel Pipski. In addition to Roberts, Clooney and Dever, the film’s cast also includes Billie Lourd (“Booksmart”) and Lucas Bravo (“Emily in Paris”). In addition to starring, Roberts and Clooney produce with Deborah Balderstone, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Marisa Yeres Gill, Lisa Roberts Gillan, Sarah Harvey and Grant Heslov. The film is a co-production between Working Title Films, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, with Universal Pictures handling distribution.

“Ticket to Paradise” releases in theaters Oct. 21. The film will head to streaming on Peacock 45 days after its theatrical premiere. Watch the full trailer below.