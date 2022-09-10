Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Recruits Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More

The cast of “Thunderbolts,” one of Marvel’s next major teams, is taking shape. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced an A-list crew of familiar cast members for the upcoming team-up film during Marvel’s D23 Expo panel on Saturday.

The “Thunderbolts” cast includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster and Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost.

Louis-Dreyfus’ scheming villain (with an outrageously long name) recruited U.S. Agent at the end of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and she sent Yelena on a mission to kill Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in the post-credits scene of “Black Widow.” Harbour’s Red Guardian and Kurylenko’s Taskmaster were both introduced in 2021’s “Black Widow,” along with Pugh’s fan-favorite Yelena. John-Kamen’s Ghost debuted back in “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” and the last time we saw Stan’s Bucky was in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

The entire cast was on stage at D23, except for Pugh, who has been on set filming “Dune: Part 2” recently. “It’s good to be back as the most boring Avenge,” Russell said on stage, while Stan joked “Listen, these are my kinds of people.” Feige revealed that the movie will start filming early next year.

“Thunderbolts” was officially announced in July during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, along with its 2024 release date. Jake Schreier will direct, with Eric Pearson attached to write the screenplay. Pearson has prior history with the MCU, co-writing the screenplay for “Thor: Ragnorok” and writing “Black Widow.” Schreier is most known for directing “Paper Towns” in 2015, but also has extensive experience shooting music videos for artists like Haim, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar.

“Thunderbolts” is set for release on July 26, 2024.