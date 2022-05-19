‘Three Wishes for Cinderella,’ Starring Pop Star Astrid Smeplass, Sells to Shout! Studios in North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Studios has acquired North American distribution rights to family film “Three Wishes for Cinderella,” starring Norwegian pop singer Astrid Smeplass, in a deal with Sola Media.

The retelling of the classic tale was a big hit in Norway, only outperformed by “No Time to Die” in last year’s box office. It is directed by Cecilie A. Mosli, whose credits include “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Other cast include Cengiz Al (“Skam”), Thorbjørn Harr (“Vikings”), Nasrin Khusrawi (“Lilyhammer”), Bjørn Sundquist (“Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters”), Kristofer Hivju (“Game of Thrones”), Ellen Dorrit (“The Worst Person in the World”), and Ingrid Giæver (“Thelma”).

Shout! has previously partnered with Sola on other family films, including “Snowtime,” “Swift” and “Dreambuilders.”

Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola, said: “ ‘Three Wishes for Cinderella’ is a modern charming and atmospheric fairy tale suited for every generation. Our Cinderella is kind and beautiful yet independent and strong; she is an active protagonist and the architect of her own fortune.”

In the film, the kind-hearted but courageous Cinderella escapes every day to the forest to escape her cruel stepmother and spoiled stepsister Dora. There, she prevents a couple of men from hunting wild animals, among them the handsome prince of the kingdom.

They immediately feel attracted to each other, but he is expected to find a suitable bride at the next royal ball. Empowered by three magic hazelnuts, she decides to stand up for herself and determine her own fate.

The deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields, VP of acquisitions of Shout! Studios, and Langeland, who is acting as executive producer.