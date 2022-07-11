Taika Waititi: ‘I Would Definitely’ Direct ‘Thor 5,’ but Only if Chris Hemsworth Returns

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in theaters now.

Taika Waititi hit a Marvel home run with the critically acclaimed “Thor: Ragnarok,” but his just-released follow-up tentpole “Thor: Love and Thunder” is having a much harder go of it. The film received middling reviews (67% on Rotten Tomatoes) and is already shaping up to be hugely divisive among MCU fans. The movie picked up a B+ CinemaScore, making it the fourth MCU movie not to land in the A range alongside “Thor,” “Eternals” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” ends with a post-credits message that confirms “Thor will be back,” but it remains to be seen whether that’s in a fifth standalone movie or an “Avengers”-style team-up movie. Waititi recently told Insider that he had no idea Marvel was adding that title card to the end of the movie, although he would return to direct his third “Thor” movie as long as leading star Chris Hemsworth is also involved.

“That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking,” Waititi said of Marvel confirming Thor’s future return. “I saw it in the theater and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it,” Waititi added. “But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like ‘Nebraska.'”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” does set up a potential fifth “Thor” movie from a story perspective. The film ends with Thor being a guardian to Love, the daughter of Gorr the God Butcher. The two set out for more adventures, not knowing Zeus has tasked Hercules (new MCU addition Brett Goldstein) with getting revenge on Thor. It appears likely that a Thor vs. Hercules confrontation is coming to the MCU, but only time will tell if Waititi gets the chance to direct it.

Waititi is currently taking a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct a “Star Wars” movie for Disney and Lucasfilm. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is now playing in theaters nationwide.