Lionsgate Wins Film Adaptation Rights for Upcoming Young Adult Novel ‘Thieves’ Gambit’

Following a bidding war, Lionsgate has acquired the motion picture adaptation rights to “Thieves’ Gambit,” the upcoming young adult thriller by Kayvion Lewis. Steven Caple Jr. is attached to direct for Temple Hill Entertainment.

“‘Thieves’ Gambit’ is such a unique perspective on the beloved heist genre and I am thrilled to be partnering up with Lionsgate and Kayvion to bring audiences a franchise that they can emotionally connect with and grow alongside,” Caple Jr. said in a statement.

The film is set to follow a young woman who was raised by her parents to be an expert thief. Now, she must enter a dangerous, cutthroat competition that pits her against other young, talented thieves where winner takes all.

Caple Jr. has previously directed “Creed II” and 2016’s “The Land.” The director is also behind the upcoming film “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” The seventh installment to the “Transformers” series is currently in post-production and is set for a June 2023 release.

Caple Jr. is joined by Christina Hodson and Morgan Howell to produce the upcoming adaptation. Lewis will serve as executive producer. Lewis, a 23-year-old librarian, recently sold the book at auction in a seven-figure, three-book deal for North American rights to Nancy Paulsen Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Simon & Schuster Children’s Books have acquired U.K. and Commonwealth rights. The series translation rights have already sold in 14 territories to date, and the first book is set to publish in fall 2023.

“Thieves’ Gambit is a thrilling, wish-fulfilling, globetrotting adventure that will introduce the world to an iconic new heroine,” Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production, said. “Kayvion Lewis is a tremendous new talent, and we’re confident that Steven and our friends at Temple Hill and Hodson Exports will shepherd it into an electrifying movie.”

Meredith Wieck and Jon Humphrey will oversee for Lionsgate. Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner and Annika Patton will oversee the film for Temple Hill.

Robert Melnik negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.