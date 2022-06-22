‘They/Them’ First Trailer Pits Kevin Bacon Against the Gays in Conversion Therapy Camp Slasher

Bigotry is the real horror in the first teaser for “They/Them,” a new slasher film about conversion therapy starring Kevin Bacon and Theo Germaine.

Written and directed by John Logan, “They/Them” stars Bacon as Owen Whistler, the director of a conversion therapy camp dedicated to “curing” LGBTQ+ teenagers of their sexual and gender identities. Over the course of a week-long session at the camp, Whistler butts heads with Jordan (played by Germaine), a trans and nonbinary teen who made a deal with their parents to legally emancipate themself after attending the camp. As Jordan and their fellow campers rebel against Whistler and his staff’s cruel methods of “treatment,” a mysterious string of murders begins piling up, forcing Jordan to investigate into the camp’s secrets.

In addition to Bacon and Germaine, Carrie Preston also stars in the film as Whistler’s wife and camp therapist Cora, while Anna Chlumsky plays the camp’s new medic Molly. Quei Tann, Austin Crute, Monique Kim, Anna Lore, Cooper Koch and Darwin del Fabro round out the cast as Jordan’s fellow campers and allies.

When “They/Them” was unveiled in May, it attracted online attention for its title, which is pronounced “they-slash-them” in a nod to its horror narrative. The teaser leans into the pun with a series of images that are separated and divided by slashes in the middle. The teaser concludes with a first look at the slasher of the film — a mysterious figure in a black cloak and a decaying skull mask.

“They/Them” is Logan’s directorial debut, after having worked as a screenwriter on popular and acclaimed films such as “Skyfall,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Gladiator,” “The Aviator” and “Hugo.” Logan executive produces the film with Bacon, Scott Turner Schofield, Howie Young and Jon Romano. The film is produced by horror speciality production house Blumhouse Productions, best known for producing “Get Out,” “Us” and the “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” franchises. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar serve as the producers for Blumhouse.

“They/Them” will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Aug. 5. Watch the full teaser below.