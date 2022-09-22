‘The Worst Person in the World’ actor Anders Danielsen Lie, Gard B. Eidsvold to Headline Erik Poppe’s Film, Series ‘Quisling’ For SF Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Worst Person in the World” actor Anders Danielsen Lie and Gard B. Eidsvold (“Wisting”) are set to headline Erik Poppe’s “Quisling.” The film charts the last days of Vidkun Quisling, the former Prime Minister of Norway who was a notorious Nazi collaborator during World War II. The project also comprises a TV series which has been commissioned by TV2.

Danielsen Lie will play the priest Peder Olsen who acted as Quisling’s counselor in prison until he was executed on Oct. 24, 1945.

Set to start shooting this week, the film is produced by Paradox, SF Studios’ Norwegian production company.

Both the film and series are expected to premiere in fall 2024. SF Studios will distribute the film in the Nordics and REinvent handles international sales.

The project stems from extensive research and exclusive source material, including the diary written by the priest Peder Olsen from his days as Quisling’s confidante.

Poppe said the film and the TV2 series will have “a lot of material in common.” The director is also hoping to “create two completely unique expressions and use the film and series format in the best possible way, which means that the audience gets something different and extra, and told in different ways.”

“We are researching how to unleash different teams to both cut, sound and add music, and the project is a gigantic challenge that I can’t wait to take on”, Poppe continued.

The filmmaker said that “in a world with more and more anti-democratic leaders, it is important to try to unmask those who are perhaps the most dangerous of them all; the ideologically driven.”

“One contribution to this is to get as close to them as possible. Gard and Anders have the qualities needed to do this, and thus bring to life the challenging narrative of what may have unfolded between the two men inside the prison”, Poppe said. One of Norway’s best known directors, Poppe previously directed “The Emigrants,” King’s Choice,” “Utøya – July 22,” “Per Fugelli – Siste resept,” “A Thousand Times Good Night” and “Troubled Water.”

TV2 has secured TV rights to the film and the TV series in Norway. “Paradox has gained extraordinary access to new, historical material and sources that will give us new and important perspectives on this central part of Norwegian history,” said Kathrine Haldorsen, TV2’s program editor.

The film and the TV2 series are produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein B. Kvae, who have produced all of Erik Poppe’s films. “Quisling” was written by Anna Bache-Wiig, Siv Rajendram Eliassen and Ravn Lanesskog. Cinematographer is Jonas Alarik.