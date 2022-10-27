‘The Woman King’ to Arrive on Digital in November

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Just two months after hitting theaters, “The Woman King” will be available to purchase digitally on Nov. 22, and on Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 13. The digital release includes over an hour of bonus content, featuring interviews with the star-studded cast, a behind-the-scenes look at their intense training regimen and footage from the South Africa set.

The historical epic, based on a story by Mario Bello and Dana Stevens, stars Viola Davis in a role unlike anything the Academy Award-winning actor had taken on before. The film centers around the true events of the West African Kingdom of the Dahomey Amazons and their all-female warriors called the Agojie. As the general of this seemingly invincible army, Davis’s character trains the women of the clan to fight off European invaders. The drama also stars Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Thuso Mbedu and John Boyega.

The Sony release exceeded expectations during its opening weekend, collecting an impressive $19 million at the domestic box office. That number climbed to $63 million in the U.S., but the movie carries a hefty $50 million price tag, not including the tens of millions spent on marketing. Audiences were also receptive to the film, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, awarding the film a rare “A+” CinemaScore.

In his review for Variety, chief film critic Peter Debruge wrote that “the movie embraces the codes of mid-20th-century costume dramas: It’s stirring but slightly stodgy, designed to stand the test of time.”

“The Woman King” will be available to purchase digitally on Apple TV and Prime Video beginning on Nov. 22. Pre-order the film on Blu-ray and DVD below:

Courtesy of Amazon