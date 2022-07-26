‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a 600-pound middle-aged man struggling to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Joining Fraser in “The Whale” is a cast that includes “Stranger Things” favorite Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins. Aronofsky is once again joined by his longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who also shot Olivia Wilde’s Venice premiere “Don’t Worry Darling.” Libatique has shot every Aronofsky movie to date, except “The Wrestler,” in which Maryse Alberti served as cinematographer.

“It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before,” Fraser told Unilad last year about his performance in “The Whale. “That’s really all I can tell you…The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy…I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

While Fraser had a supporting role in Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Movie” last year, “The Whale” marks a huge comeback for the actor in his first leading role since 2013’s direct-to-DVD action movie “Breakout.” Also on Fraser’s upcoming docket are roles in Martin Scorsese’s Apple western “Killers of the Flower Moon” and a villainous turn as Garfield Lynns/Firefly in the up DC tentpole “Batgirl,” hitting HBO Max later this year.

Check out a first look at “The Whale” below. A24 has not yet announced a release date for the drama. The film is one of three A24 movies premiering at Venice alongside “Pearl” and “The Eternal Daughter.”