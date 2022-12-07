The Weeknd to Release ‘Nothing Is Lost,’ Theme Song From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

The Weeknd will release “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from the soundtrack to the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Hollywood Records on December 15.

The song, which was teased last week, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen. The album will also feature an original score from Grammy-winning composer Simon Franglen; the film opens in theaters on Friday, December 16.

Last month, the Weeknd completed the North American leg of his “After Hours Til Dawn” stadium tour — belatedly, as the originally scheduled final date of the tour had to be postponed when he lost his voice a few minutes into the show. It was rescheduled for Nov. 26 and another show was added for the 27 th.

Last week the Weeknd announced his initial 2023 dates, in Europe and Latin America. Next year’s dates begin on June 10 in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium. The newly announced European leg of the tour spans 21 cities and continues with six dates in Latin America’s most popular destinations before wrapping up in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 15 at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida. Additional 2023 dates will be announced.

For the tour, the Canadian singer will again be partnering with the U.N. World Food Programme to raise funds from the second leg of the tour for his XO Humanitarian Fund, which supports the organization’s response to the global hunger crisis. The completely sold-out North American leg of the stadium tour, which grossed over $130 million dollars to date, raised money for the fund through ticket sales, exclusive tour t-shirt sales and a $500,000 donation directly from the Weeknd. €1 from each ticket sold across Europe, £1 in the UK and the $1 equivalent in countries across Latin America will go to this important cause. The Weeknd’s corporate partners, tour venues, World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters also stepped up to contribute, as well as tour sponsor Binance, who donated $2 million (U.S.) to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia, reaching more than 75,000 people across those regions. The Weeknd presented a check to World Food Program USA during a private event at his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour concert in Los Angeles.

“The Idol,” the HBO series that the Weeknd co-wrote, co-produced and stars in, will premiere next year. Variety previously reported that the series is about “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.” The show has had significant changes behind the scenes in recent months, as changes in creative direction led to director Amy Seimetz leaving the show.