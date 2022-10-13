Tina Mabry’s ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ Adds Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle and Abigail Achiri (EXCLUSIVE)

Tina Mabry’s “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” has rounded out its cast with the addition of Kyanna Simone (“American Horror Stories”), Tati Gabrielle (“You”), Abigail Achiri (“The Underground Railroad”), Julian McMahon (“FBI: Most Wanted”, “Nip/Tuck”), Vondie Curtis-Hall (“Blue Bayou”) and Tony Winters (“National Champions”) as Big Earl.

Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan lead the movie, based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, playing best friends dubbed “The Supremes.” According to the film’s synopsis, the trio “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and they “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Simone, Gabrielle and Achiri will play younger versions of those roles.

Russell Hornsby and Mekhi Phifer also star in the film, which has begun principal photography in North Carolina.

In December 2020, Variety exclusively announced that Mabry (“Mississippi Damned,” “Queen Sugar”) had signed on to direct the movie, from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. The project is produced by Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment. Searchlight’s director of production Zahra Phillips and creative executive Apolline Berty oversee the project on behalf of the studio, reporting to heads of production and development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Simone will next be seen starring in Alex Heller’s “The Year Between,” which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, following roles in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories” for FX and the Netflix series “Chambers,” starring opposite Uma Thurman. Gabrielle is best known for her roles on Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “You” (which begins streaming its fourth season on Feb. 10); she will also appear in the streamer’s upcoming series “Jigsaw.” Achiri appeared in Amazon’s Emmy-nominated limited series “The Underground Railroad” and Netflix’s “Boo, Bitch,” opposite Lana Condor.

Simone is represented by CAA, Neon Kite, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan; Gabrielle is repped by CAA, Deidre Graham and Fox Rothschild; and Achiri by Stride Management and Innovative Artists.

McMahon most recently starred in Dick Wolf’s hit CBS crime drama “FBI: Most Wanted” and is best known for his starring role in “Nip/Tuck.” He has since appeared in Marvel’s “Runaways” for Hulu, BBC America’s “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency,” “Charmed,” plus films like “You’re Not You” with Hilary Swank, and Stephan Elliott’s “Flammable Children.” Curtis-Hall is an Emmy, SAG and NAACP Image Award nominee for his work on “Chicago Hope” and “ER,” as well as the TV movie “Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart.” In film, he recently starred in the critically acclaimed “Blue Bayou” and “Harriet.” Winters most recently co-starred in Ric Roman Waugh’s “National Champions” and appeared on Showtime’s hit drama “Yellowjackets.”

McMahon is represented by MGMT Entertainment and CAA; Curtis-Hall by The Gersh Agency; and Winters by Del Corral and Associates and Altamero Management.