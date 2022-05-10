‘The Reef: Stalked’ Sells to RLJE Films, Shudder (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, the company’s streaming service for horror, thriller and supernatural content, have acquired the North American rights to “The Reef: Stalked.”

The shark survival tale will be released in theaters, as well as on digital and on-demand platforms on July 29, 2022. It will be available to Shudder subscribers on the same day.

Written and directed by Andrew Traucki as a follow up to his 2010 film, “The Reef,” the sequel stars Teressa Liane (“The Vampire Diaries”), Ann Truong (“Cowboy Bebop”), Saskia Archer (Boshack), Kate Lister (“Clickbait”) and Tim Ross (“Wonderland”).

“Audiences have an insatiable appetite for shark films, which we know first-hand from our incredible experience releasing ‘The Reef’ years ago,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJE Films. “We are thrilled to be working with the team again to bring this new terrifying adventure to audiences.”

In “The Reef: Stalked” it’s still not safe to go back into the water. The film follows a woman named Nic, who is looking to heal after witnessing her sister’s horrific murder. As part of that effort, she travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure. Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark, putting them in a desperate struggle for survival.

“The Reef: Stalked” was produced by Neal Kingston, Michael Robertson, Jack Christian and Traucki. AMP International is handling international sales on the film.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with James Norrie and Nina Kolokouri of AMP International on behalf of the filmmakers.