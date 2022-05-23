U.K.’s The Production Headquarters Unveils Extensive Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

London-based The Production Headquarters, founded in 2010 by Mohaan Nadaar, has unveiled an extensive slate of features that are complete and in production.

The company focuses on U.K. and India centric projects. Most recent ventures include British filmmaker Nathalia Syam’s Birmingham-set immigration drama “Footprints on Water,” starring Adil Hussain (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Nimisha Sajayan (Venice title “Shadow of Water”) and Antonio Aakeel (“Slow Horses”) and Vivek Singh Chauhan’s thriller “Rat on a Highway,” starring Randeep Hooda (“Extraction”).

The slate was presented at the ongoing Cannes Film Market. Upcoming films include sci-fi film “G,” written by Swati Singha, with R. Madhavan, whose directorial debut “Rocketry” premiered at the market, attached to star; and

Rajeev Jhaveri’s drama “Closure” starring Griff Furst, Hannah Arterton and Roxanne McKee.

Also in the works are Syam’s self-discovery drama “Salted Caramel”; Sangeeth Sivan’s psychological thriller “The Alter Ego”; Ayush Raina’s paranormal thriller “Walker House”; Jhaveri’s action drama “Taxi Driver,” starring Gurmeet Chaudhary, Eshaniya Maheshwari and Kriti Kharbanda; and Atul Manjrekar’s comedy thriller “Oh Womaniya.”

Completed films include Samit Kakkad’s “36 Gunn,” Manish Goel’s “Hanak,” Ali Haji’s “Justice For Good Content” and Ashu Trikha’s “Hush.”

“From Bollywood to regional cinemas to international and mainstream English films we are fortunate to have such a wide variety of projects in various stages of execution with us,” Nadaar told Variety. “Our slate comprises exciting films from various genres made by a range of directors from debutants to veterans. Although the pandemic proved challenging, we were able to pull through and are now thrilled to share our films with the world. It has been an exciting journey starting small to having expanded our offices, teams and slates through the years. We look forward to creating more content and are keen to get onboard new and existing film enthusiasts in all aspects of our production.”