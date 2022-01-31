World War II Refugee Drama ‘The Path’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Berlin Market Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

World War II refugee drama “The Path” (Der Pfad) has debuted its international trailer (above) ahead of its market premiere at the European Film Market in Berlin. Warner will release the film theatrically in Germany, while Global Screen is handling international rights.

“The Path,” directed by Tobias Wiemann, is based on Rüdiger Bertram’s novel and is inspired by true events. The suspenseful drama, set in 1940, focuses on an escape route across the Pyrenees mountain range dividing France from Spain, used by hundreds of political refugees to escape Nazi persecution.

The film centers on German journalist Ludwig, who is on the run from the Nazis, and his 12-year-old son Rolf. They are trying to travel to New York, where Rolf’s mother is waiting for them, but are stranded in Marseille. The only route to freedom is a dangerous path over the Pyrenees to Spain. Núria, a girl only slightly older than Rolf, offers to guide them along the path. When Ludwig is caught en route, Rolf and Núria are left on their own. Rolf’s dog Adi is the children’s only companion on a journey that teaches them to rely on one another and stick up for each other.

Wiemann, who received a Special Mention during Berlinale’s Generation Kplus for “Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship,” “combines a light touch with great images and suspense to show what it means when children have to cope alone in fleeing war and terror,” according to a statement. Julius Weckauf (“All About Me”) is in the lead role opposite Volker Bruch from “Babylon Berlin,” and Anna Maria Mühe from “Dogs of Berlin.” The film is produced by Daniel Ehrenberg of Eyrie Entertainment.

“ ‘The Path’ is a gripping story following a boy who goes beyond himself as he embarks on the dangerous journey through occupied Europe to see his mother again. And amid all the serious background of persecution and escape, the film is light and bright and will also make the audiences smile,“ Julia Weber, head of international sales and acquisitions at Global Screen, said.

Ehrenberg added: “Basically, our film is also saying something about the European Union’s fundamental values. Nowadays, when the European ideal is often in danger of being forgotten, it doesn’t hurt to remind people that we should help one another and show solidarity. Also to non-Europeans. Let’s not forget: It is not so long ago that Europeans had to flee war and persecution.”

“The Path” is produced by Eyrie Entertainment and Warner Bros. Film Productions Germany, and co-produced by Lemming Film Germany.