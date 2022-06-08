‘The Munsters’ Teaser: Rob Zombie’s Dark Remake Comes to Life With New Opening Credits

“House of 1000 Corpses” and “The Devil’s Rejects” auteur Rob Zombie is back with decidedly more family-friendly fare, judging by the teaser he released for his feature film remake of the classic sitcom “The Munsters.”

The teaser is a recreation of the sitcom’s opening credits, along with a colorful twist at the end.

The film, which stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, is set to be released simultaneously in theaters by Universal Pictures and streaming on Peacock this year.

Last June, Zombie announced he would be writing and directing the project, telling fans, “Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!” In the months since, he has given numerous updates on his Instagram account, including behind-the-scenes photos, as well as location and costume updates.

In a sharp distinction to his previous features, Zombie revealed on Instagram in March that this film will be rated PG.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” he wrote. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

The original “Munsters” sitcom ran from 1964-66, and was a sharp take on suburban life as well as classic monster movies. Although it achieved better ratings than the similarly-themed show “The Addams Family,” which aired concurrently, it was canceled after two seasons when the extremely popular “Batman” series began to clobber it in ratings in the same timeslot.

Watch the trailer below.