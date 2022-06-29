Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ Reboot Adds Original Cast Member Butch Patrick as Tin Can Man

Butch Patrick, who played the young werewolf Eddie in the original cast of “The Munsters,” will join the feature reboot’s cast as the Tin Can Man, director Rob Zombie announced in an Instagram post Wednesday.

In the original ’60s television series, the Tin Can Man was a robot that Eddie built for a science fair before it was sabotaged, forcing his grandpa (Al Lewis) to fix it.

“Where’s Eddie you ask? Well, I’ll tell you!,” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “My good buddy [Butch Patrick] is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!”

“The Munsters” feature film was announced in June 2021, followed by a trailer released last month that featured some of the cast, which includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa, Catherine Schell, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Richard Brake and Cassandra Petersen (a.k.a. Elvira), as real estate agent Barbara Carr. The film will be released this fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that develops and produces films for worldwide distribution across all non-theatrical platforms.

The film will be rated PG, in a departure from Zombie’s previous work, which include horror films “Halloween” and “31.” Zombie will direct, write and produce “The Munsters.”

The original “Munsters” sitcom ran from 1964 to 1966. The series was a satire of suburban life and an homage to classic monster movies. It achieved better ratings than the similarly-themed, and concurrently aired, show “The Addams Family.” But “The Munsters” was canceled after two seasons when the extremely popular “Batman” series began to take over the ratings during the same timeslot.