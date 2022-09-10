‘The Marvels’ Shows First Footage With Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani at D23

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film “The Marvels,” starring Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, got an official first look at the D23 Expo on Saturday.

So what can we expect from this film? “Monica got her powers and we’re going to see how those pop off in the Marvels,” Parris said to the crowd. Meanwhile Larson seemed happy to leave her character’s solo work behind, “It was really nice to have a team. I had a team!”

Meanwhile newcomer Iman Vellani was really excited to be joining the movie team, “It’s great! I’m having trouble breathing today!”

The first footage (shown only to the room) was aggressively fun. The movie will pick up right after the “Ms. Marvel” post credits scene (and yes that means we will see the return of Goose). We got glimpses of Captain Rambeau as an astronaut at Saber Space Station with Nick Fury. When her character approaches a jump point perimeter, she hits it and transforms into (surprise) Ms. Marvel. Turns out every time they use their powers they swap places and now Kamala Khan is in the spacesuit. Cut to Fury and Rambeau headed to Khan’s house. Fight scenes inside her living room and loads of action.

“The Marvels” is directed by Nia DaCosta, who made waves in 2021 by directing “Candyman,” the spiritual successor to the 1981 original horror movie. She made Marvel history by becoming the first Black woman, and the fourth woman, to direct a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to that milestone, she’s also the youngest person to helm an MCU movie, surpassing Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”).

“The Marvels” is the direct sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” and it also continues the adventures of Kamala Khan from this year’s Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel” and the newly super-powered Monica Rambeau from last year’s “WandaVision” show. In her show, Kamala is a super fan of Captain Marvel and looks up to her as role model and idol. In last week’s season finale, Brie Larson had a cameo in the post-credits scene. After Kamala’s mysterious bangle suddenly begins to glow, the young hero is suddenly teleported away and replaced with Captain Marvel, who looks around the teen’s bedroom, unsure of how she got there. “Oh no,” she says, confusedly looking around Kamala’s room and seeing posters of herself.

In an interview with Collider, “Ms. Marvel” co-director Adil El Arbi revealed that DaCosta shot the post-credits scene in the series without him and his directing partner Bilall Fallah knowing.

“The Marvels” flies into theaters on July 28, 2023.