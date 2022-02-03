Nordic Noir Film ‘The Last Client’ With ‘Borgen’ Star Boarded by LevelK (EXCLUSIVE)

Anders Klarlund’s Nordic noir feature “The Last Client” with “Borgen” star Signe Egholm Olsen has been acquired by international sales and aggregation outfit LevelK.

The thriller, produced by Morten Rasmussen (“Held for Ransom,” “White Sands”) at well-established Danish banner Deluca Film AS, revolves around the intense relationship between a psychotherapist and her dangerous new client. The strong cast is headlined by Egholm Olsen and Anton Hjejle (“Liberty”).

“The Last Client” was written by Anders Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich, the creative duo known as A. J. Kazinski. Together, the authors have penned several international bestselling novels, feature films and TV series, such as “The Last Good Man,” “White Sands” and the upcoming Netflix original, “Loving Adults.”

Klarlund is a writer-director known for high-concept movies, including “The Eighteenth,” the dystopian fantasy film “Possessed,” and the animated feature “Strings,” whose voice cast included James McAvoy. He also wrote episodes of the popular crime series “White Sands” and “Loving Adults.”

“The Last Client” was produced with the support of Den Vestdanske Filmpulje, TV2 Denmark, Sunday Animation and Scandinavian Film Distribution which will be distributing the film in the Nordic countries on March 24.

LevelK is handling international sales on “The Last Client” and will introduce it to buyers at Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market. At Goteborg, LevelK is also repping “The Cake Dynasty,” which marks the feature debut of critically acclaimed Danish playwright Christian Lollike. Lollike was on the ground in Goteborg to present the thought-provoking project in the work in progress section on Feb. 2. The movie is headlined by “Riders of Justice” actor Nicolas Bro.