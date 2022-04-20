Viral Hitmakers The Kinnane Brothers Sign With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed The Kinnane Brothers. The eight brothers have joined forces to form a full-service independent film, television and content production company that has shown a talent for crossing mediums to create click-y and binge-able movies, shows and videos. The filmmaking collective keeps it all in house, acting as writers, directors, producers, cinematographers, editors and music supervisors on their projects.

Most recently, two of the brothers – Charles and Daniel Kinnane – directed the hit Netflix film “Home Team,” a family-friendly football comedy that starred Kevin James and was produced by Adam Sandler. The film debuted in the top slot on Netflix’s most-watched charts in the United States. It also ranked in the top 10 in 90 countries worldwide when it premiered in January 2022.

In addition to Charles and Daniel, the other brothers are Pat, Brendan, Pete, John, Wil and Jeffrey Azize — the latter is actually a brother-in-law. The Rhode Island natives are in their 20s and 30s.

In March 2020, The Kinnane Brothers began working closely with James to develop material for the comic’s YouTube channel, which has amassed nearly one million subscribers. They regularly collaborate with James on their ongoing “Sound Guy” series, which edits the “King of Queen” star into viral films like “I Am Legend” (a video that garnered 5.6 million views), “The Notebook,” “Rocky,” “Joker,” “Inception,” “A Star Is Born,” “Good Will Hunting” and other beloved films.

The family officially formed The Kinnane Brothers production company in 2017. Since then, they have worked on projects including NBC’s “Next Olympic Hopeful” and the short film “Rigor Mortis,” which premiered at the Austin Film Festival.

Pictured from left to right: Brendan, Charles, Peter, Wil, John, Daniel, Patrick Kinnane and Jeffrey Azize.