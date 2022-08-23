TIFF Premiere ‘The Inspection’ Receives First Trailer From A24, Sets November Release Date

Weeks before its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, military drama film “The Inspection” has received a first trailer from A24. The distributor has also set a Nov. 18 theatrical release date.

“The Inspection” is the narrative debut for writer-director Elegance Bratton, who previously helmed the feature documentary “Pier Kids,” which followed homeless queer youth in New York, and the Vice docuseries “My House,” which followed competitive ballroom dancing.

Bratton pulled from his own experiences as a gay man in Marine Corps basic training during the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell era for “The Inspection.” The drama stars Jeremy Pope as Ellis French, a troubled man who enlists after being rejected by his mother (Gabrielle Union). While in training, Ellis receives brutal abuse from his training sergeant (Bokeem Woodbine) and develops an attraction to one of his superiors (Raúl Castillo). The film’s cast also includes McCaul Lombardi and Aaron Dominguez.

The trailer shows Ellis pushed to his limits, while also remaining determined to succeed in the high-pressure environment.

“My mom, she won’t even talk to me,” Pope narrates during an intense scene in the trailer. “Most of my friends are in jail. If I die in this uniform, I’m a hero.”

A24 produced the film with Gamechanger Films and Freedom Principle. Chester Algernal Gordon and Effie Brown serve as producers on the project. In addition to its Toronto Film Festival premiere, “The Inspection” is also set to make its U.S. debut on Oct. 14 at Alice Tully Hall, as the closing film for the 60th New York Film Festival.

Watch the full trailer for “The Inspection” below.