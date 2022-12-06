‘The Holiday’ Sequel? Kate Winslet and Director Nancy Meyers Shut Down Rumors: ‘Sorry But It’s Not True’

“The Holiday” writer-director Nancy Meyers and her star Kate Winslet are shutting down rumors about a sequel that is allegedly going into production next year. The Sun reported Dec. 5 that a sequel to “The Holiday” was in development, with a source adding: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the U.K. and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.”

Not so fast. Meyers took to Instagram to debunk the rumor. The filmmaker wrote: “So many DM’s about this – sorry but it’s not true.”

Winslet separately shut down the sequel rumors in an interview with People magazine. “I read something about that, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it,” the Oscar winner said. “I promise you not an agent or a representative or anyone from the first one around has had any conversation with me about that. Hand on heart, that’s never come up.”

“The Holiday,” released in 2006, starred Winslet opposite Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law. Winslet and Diaz plays two lovelorn women from opposite sides of the Atlantic who swap homes during the Christmas season. Diaz’s Amanda falls for Law’s book editor Graham, while Winslet’s Iris sparks a romance with Black’s film composer Miles. Law’s character is the brother of Winslet’s Iris.

Sony released “The Holiday” domestically and the film was a box office hit with $63 million. At the worldwide box office, the romantic-comedy made it to the $205 million mark. The film earned favorable reviews, with Variety writing, “Nancy Meyers knows exactly what women want: gorgeous locales, even more gorgeous actors, a sentimental love story calculated to make viewers hug themselves and maybe even each other — and she doubles the formula to generally pleasing effect in ‘The Holiday,’ a lavishly overstuffed gift basket of a movie.”

“The Holiday” is available to stream on Hulu for premium subscribers.