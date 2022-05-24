‘The Gray Man’ Trailer: Can Ryan Gosling Outrun Chris Evans?

Run, Ryan, run!

The trailer for Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” has dropped, and it shows Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in an epic spy chase across borders. The Netflix movie premieres in theaters on July 15 before heading to the streamer a week later.

Based on the Mark Greaney book series, Gosling plays CIA operative Court Gentry, who inadvertently spills secrets about his organization, forcing him to go on the run from Evans’ mustached Lloyd Hansen, an unhinged former colleague. The movie also features Ana de Armas as a by-the-book CIA agent who gets tangled in the mess, Regé-Jean Page as another CIA official, plus Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in an all-star cast for what the Russos have said they hope will turn into a franchise.

The spy thriller is one of Netflix’s most expensive films ever, with a budget that came in at a whopping $200 million. After playing the ultra good-guy Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans is stepping into a new, villainous role after previously collaborating with the Russo Brothers on Marvel’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“We’re big fans of the spy genre, and we’re always looking for ways of how to twist it, or supercharge it, or push it into areas that feel fresh,” Anthony Russo told EW in April. “There was a great idea at the center of this book, where it’s not just about being a spy, but being the most extreme version of one, where you have to hide your own identity — and yourself.”

