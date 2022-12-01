‘The Fabelmans’ to Receive Vanguard Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” is set to receive the Vanguard Award at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards. The award will be presented to Spielberg and cast members Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.

“’The Fabelmans’ is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to. Giving audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking, the film features a tremendous ensemble performance by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, making it one of the must-see films of the year,” festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to ‘The Fabelmans.’”

The Vanguard Award recognizes the collective work of a film’s cast and director on an exceptional film project. Past recipients include Academy Award best picture winners “Green Book” and “The Shape of Water” as well as best picture nominees “Belfast,” “La La Land,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Previously announced honorees at this year’s awards ceremony include Cate Blanchett (Desert Palm Achievement Award, actress), Colin Farrell (Desert Palm Achievement Award, actor), Sarah Polley (Director of the Year Award) and Michelle Yeoh (International Star Award).

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. This year’s festival will run through Jan. 16.